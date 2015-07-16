Video voyeurism evolves with social media

In Cincinnati, a man was badly beaten while bystanders mocked him and took video.

In Chicago, the last moments of man's life were captured on cell phone video as he died from gunshot wounds.

And in Lorain, police arrested 41-year-old Paul Pelton after taking video of a fatal crash involving two teens.

Police said Pelton filmed while one teen was dying, and never tried to help before posting the video on Facebook.

Video voyeurism is now a common occurrence.

"This is happening how it always has, we just have more technology to document it," said Felipe Amunategui, a psychologist at University Hospitals.

Amunategui said these incidents of video voyeurism are classic symptoms of the "bystander effect."

"Research shows we become passive and we don't act in a way that we should to help the other person in a way that we should," says Stephanie Pope, a psychiatrist at University Hospitals.

Pope says that social media adds a modern twist to this age-old human behavior.

"The more violent videos are shown, the more we become accustomed to violent video," said Pope.

And with the evolution of social media, both doctors stress that society must not evolve past empathy.

"Just because it's normal doesn't mean it's acceptable. It speaks to the need to develop more awareness for the community we live in," said Amunategui.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.