Flats Forward: East Bank project nearly complete

Tenants slated for the Flats East project are going full tilt, hoping to open while it's still nice outside. We got an exclusive hard hat tour and a look at the progress made.



Apartment residents started moving in last week and the roads have to open to the public starting next week, so the clock is ticking for developers and business owners banking on the new East Bank of the Flats.



Chef Zack Bruell says Alley Cats, his oyster bar on the East Bank, will be ready to open in just about a week.



"Once you see the light fixtures go up, you know you're close, the partitions. The only thing in the bathrooms that's not in are the mirrors. We're almost ready to roll," said Bruell.



After a rough winter and wet summer delayed construction, area roads and sidewalks are finally getting finished, paving the way for customers to flock back to the Flats.



"It's still summertime. I want to take advantage of the summertime because that's prime time," said Bruell.



Forward Day and Night Club will be open Aug. 1, complete with a swimming pool and state-of-the-art sound and lights.



"People are happy we're doing something outside the box and they're really supportive. This is something, if it went up in Vegas or Miami, people would say, 'another one of those.' But here, everyone is excited," said owner Bobby Rutter.



In a month, Chef Steve Schimoler will be ready to open three spaces in the project: a contemporary Asian restaurant called Crop Sticks, a "summer of love" inspired spot, and On-Air, planned as part restaurant, part live music venue and multimedia studio.



"We'll also have the ability to have video recorded for archival purposes and also have WRCP, which will be our Internet radio station," said Schimoler.

Check out more exclusive photos in our slideshow.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.