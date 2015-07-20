Emergency crews responding to standoff in North Ridgeville

Agencies are still on scene at a standoff in North Ridgeville. (Source: WOIO)

Multiple agencies are responding to a standoff in North Ridgeville.

On Monday afternoon SWAT and police were called to Island Road near Lorain Road.

According to North Ridgeville Police Chief Michael Freeman, this is a domestic dispute. He says a man threatened suicide after his wife told him she was leaving.

