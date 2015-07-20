New Avon pool makes a splash with residents

Crowds lined up to get into the pool (Source: WOIO)

The parking lot was full and the line to be among the first to use the new Avon pool was non-stop all day long.

The $7 million facility that was initially scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend finally opened Monday.

"It's pretty spectacular. It's packed as usual. I don't know what it's going to be like for the remainder of the year, but it's pretty busy," said Sam Griffin of Avon.

"It's nice to have such a nice facility close to home. We're only like five minutes away. So, it's kind of nice," said Rachel Svoboda of Avon.

Mayor Bryan Jensen helped design the pool that was funded by the city's recreation tax. It features the largest outdoor pool in the area.

"This is the largest pool. It's a 50-meter pool. It's competitive size. So there are meets that you can have here," said Jensen.

The pool was designed with all ages in mind and took into consideration the challenges of other city pools.

"We looked at Avon Lake in terms of their pool area. We walked through it. We noticed there wasn't a lot of area for people to sit, so we opened up the concrete part of it. You'll notice there's a huge area for people to gather," added Jensen.

And gather, they will. People in Avon have not had a city pool in at least 20 years.

"I think it was a long time coming. We're so grateful. I have four girls who are going to enjoy this so much!" said Erin of Avon.

The pool is available only to Avon residents or people who work in the city. You can also go as the guest of a resident.

