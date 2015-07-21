Alley Cats set to open on Flats East Bank

Have you been down by the Flats lately? Many are blown away by the East Bank reboot.



It's not a place many people have frequented for nearly 20 years. If you don't drive down there often, you may not have noticed all that's happening. But boaters and boardwalk lovers will be down there a lot more in just a matter of days.



"This is the 15th restaurant I've done. So you sort of understand the progress and how it works," said Chef Zack Bruell on his latest restaurant, Alley Cats, opening soon on the East Bank of the Flats.



He calls the oyster bar a "shore restaurant" that will have lots of Southern California influences, a casual setting, and lower price points than his other establishments.



Bruell designed the place to take full advantage of every inch of potential riverfront dining, with an enclosed patio, private dining room and 110 seats inside the open-air dining room.



He says they had to get it up fast to make up for the significant investment they made to build the large space.



"This project started at the beginning of April 18. We built this within three months. That's insane!" he said.



The last pieces of the puzzle are the road leading to the restaurant and the parking lot. Then Bruell's followers and oyster fans can stark shucking and showing the rest of the city that the Flats are back!

