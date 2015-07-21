Operation Open Heart offers camp for kids

An organization helping children across northeast Ohio who are involved in Children's Services is celebrating its 53rd year.

Members of Operation Open Heart include law enforcement agencies from across the area who provide a camp for the kids.

This year, 40 children are participating in the camp.

"A lot of these kids, they've had a rough way of life," said Bob Brown, president of Operation Open Heart.

During the program, the kids are treated to airplane rides at the Lorain County Regional Airport, swimming, and other activities.

Justin Donovan started going to the camp when he was 14. Now 19, Justin talked about the impact camp has made.

"When I graduate I want to go into law enforcement," said Justin.

Brown said it's not uncommon for many of the kids to find their way into law enforcement or the military, saying it's a far cry from how they think when they enter the program.

"Many think that police are just there to arrest their mom or dad," said Brown.

But Operation Open Heart gives children the opportunity to see the world from a different view.

"They see this job is not about hurting people it's about helping people," said Brown.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Operation Open Heart.

