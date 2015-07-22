Mauling victim's family in search of someone in need

Family of dog mauling victim looking for new home for furniture (Source: WOIO)

The family of 71-year-old Annie Lee Williams is looking for someone in need to give her furniture, clothing, some household items and appliances to.

Williams was mauled by a pit bull as she picked up her two great granddaughters who were visiting their father in Shaker Heights last week.

She later died.

By all accounts, Williams was a senior citizen who had a zest for life and for helping others.

"She was the definition of perfect. She helped everyone, even a stranger on the street, even though she didn't have much," said granddaughter Tequila Williams, who says her grandmother helped raised her and her sisters.

Williams was a hard worker who couldn't stop working even when she retired from University Hospitals, where she had worked as a dietitian's aide since the late 1960s.

She took a job at McDonald's and was lovingly known as the "French Fry Lady."



Williams was born in Alabama.

Her life would end so much differently than the way she lived.

Her family now wants to donate the fruits of her years of labor to someone who is in need.

"Since she was such a caring and giving woman, what better thing to do than to give it to someone who needs it," added Tequila Williams.

Secunda Starr and Raiona Williams will select someone to receive some of their grandmother and great grandmother’s furniture, clothing and some appliances.

"I want somebody that will benefit from it greatly and really take care of it and need it. I want someone to actually need it," said Secunda Starr, Williams’ great granddaughter.

CLICK HERE to send a letter and email if you or someone you know is interested, or contact (216) 282-5461.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.





