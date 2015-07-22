Toddler dies after falling from 9th-floor apartment window

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

A little boy who died after falling from a ninth-floor window has been identified at Kwaku Nuamah. Lakewood Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at Castlewood Apartments in the 17000 block of Detroit Avenue.

A man who called for help told a 911 operator the child fell from the balcony, but police say it was a window.



"He's 1 years old. He fell from the balcony a couple of stories up. It looks like ninth floor. He has a pulse right now, but he's unconscious," said the caller.

The man who called for help said the toddler was found in the back of the building. Police say the boy fell directly onto gravel below. A screen that had been popped out was found nearby.

The boy was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center for surgery, but died around 11 p.m.

Richard Tomazic, who lives a block away, was one of the first to arrive at the apartments to leave a token of sympathy: an angel figurine holding flowers.

"I'm not a parent, but I have a very large family. I have lots of nieces and nephews. And I just couldn't imagine being a parent and losing a young child in such a tragic way," said Tomazic.

Although the child's mother was reported home at the time, no foul play is suspected.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.