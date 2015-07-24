Portage County businesses unite to give family car

Jim Shuckys was touched by Nussbaum's story and surprised her as the winner of a free car. (Source: WOIO)

A group of Portage County businesses pulled together to help a woman and her family in need.

Heidi Nussbaum has experienced some rough times this year, but she was in complete shock to learn there was a generous group of people working to make one day unforgettable -- in the best way.

Jimyz Automotive received dozens of contest entries of people detailing their need for a car, but owner Jim Shuckys was touched by Nussbaum's entry.

"It was a tough story," said Shuckys.

Nussbaum was born with albinism, which causes poor vision. With her disability, she struggled to find a job that provided for her three kids. When she found one at a nursing home, she was attacked by a patient who twisted her arm so badly, she still doesn't have complete use of it two years later.

"It's been a rough couple years. It's been rough. But you know, you just get up, and every day it's a new day," said Nussbaum.

Jimyz Automotive, NAPA Auto Parts, Action Autobody and Mazzulo's Fresh Market came together to refurbish a 2004 Kia Rio, plus provide gift cards for gas and groceries.

"I have two kids in college. So to be able to have a reliable car, to be able to go back and forth to see them is wonderful," said Nussbaum.

Shuckys says he hopes to collaborate on more car giveaways in the future.

"I think it's essential to put something back into the community," said Shuckys.

