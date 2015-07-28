Missing Willowick man found safe

A man missing from Willowick has been found safe.

Police were asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Christopher Harwell, who they say disappeared under suspicious circumstances five days ago from his home on East 322nd.

Gary Hezlinger says he saw Harwell’s mother come out of her home on Thursday, appearing to make the call for help. Police arrived a short time later.

"We seen her making a phone call from the yard, and all the cruisers showed up, and then CSI showed up in two vehicles, and they were here until five

o'clock in the morning," Hezlinger said.

Willowick police say there were signs of a struggle inside the home, and Harwell's vehicle was missing.

"The officers came around and spoke to everybody, and everybody pretty much said the same thing - did not hear anything, did not see anything, but most of us work, so we aren't home until 4:30, 5:00," added Hezlinger.

Willowick Police will only say Harwell was found in Euclid and that they are speaking with him.

