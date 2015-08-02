Hundreds turn out for Akron's Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure"

It's an important time of the year for people who know breast cancer all too well. With the Cleveland Komen Race for the Cure less than two weeks away, the survival stories keep coming.

One thousand runners and walkers turned out Sunday for the Akron Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. 19 Action News is a proud sponsor.

The goal was to raise $120,000 for cancer research and care for women, many of whom are living right here, in northeast Ohio.

For every face that you saw in the sea of pink – there was a story.

There was a great, great grandma who battled breast cancer at the age of 81, and is still going strong at 95.



A woman who named her tumor the worst thing she could think of - even made a cartoon out of the life threatening battle.



The courageous survivors, their family members and friends, are a reality check for all of us, that in life, you never know when something ugly like a tumor named Agatha will rear its ugly head.



Erin Sustersic, 33, found her own tumor. She just finished a round of chemo and will now undergo surgery.

"Everyone is so supportive. It's been so overwhelming. I have two little kids; so this has been pretty challenging on them and my family. So, just to see everybody come together for a cause is so awesome," said Sustersic.



Our own Catherine Bosley, who has hosted this Akron race since it began four years ago, reminded the crowd about the power of coming together.



"All of us are here today for one reason. We know - to fight and ultimately win the battle against breast cancer. Together we can do this, right?!!!" said Bosley.



The Cleveland Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is coming up in September.

