Tuition deadline moved, late fees double at University of Akron

The University of Akron is telling students to pay their tuition two weeks earlier than usual or face late fees twice what they're used to.



"I think it's ridiculous. They seem to need the money now," said senior Computer Sciences major, Eric Vestfals.



"Most of us are already struggling to pay tuition as it is, and most of the time paying it on time," said sophomore Sports Management major, Tevin Davis.



University representative, Wayne Hill, maintains these changes have nothing to do with the reported $60 million hole the school is in.



"There is a need to have people pay their bills on time and the late fee helps us deal with administrative process that we need to go forward,"



Students don't buy it.



"Then why are they doing them? It doesn't really make any sense. They must. I would just be curious, then, why? All they talk about is the budget problems lately," said student, Hannah Ulrich.



The early deadline is also creating confusion and uncertainty.



"My financial aid has not yet been applied to my bill. So I don't know how I'm supposed to handle that," said Katti Walent.



"I'm not sure how much I'll need to pay out of my own pocket and how I'll pay that," said Sarah Ulrich.



Hill says in the last three weeks they've made 9,000 calls and sent out emails to remind students and clear things up.



"We are trying to answer their questions. And make sure that if they have issues or questions that they're in touch with people from financial aid or student accounts so that we can work through them because we want people to come to campus," he said.

