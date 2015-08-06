Republicans work to gain support from the African-American community

"This is a battleground state, our convention is here, the first GOP debate is here, and we're really excited about Ohio," said RNC Director for Black Media Orlando Watson.

Watson is working diligently to gain black voters for the Republican Party.

"Our biggest challenge as Republicans is time. We haven't been in communities of color for far too long but we're ramping up our efforts and changing that," added Watson.

Not exactly easy an undertaking as a 2012 Gallup Poll shows that almost two-thirds of blacks identify with Democrats. In July the RNC launched the #CommittedToCommunity: Engage, Empower, Uplift campaign, in an effort to encourage black support for the GOP.

So far, they've conducted surveys and sponsored radio spots and ads to get their message out.

But did it work? And will it work come 2016 at the polls?

Watson says the results so far seem promising and even after Thursday night's debate there will be more to come.

