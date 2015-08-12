Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Little Italy Rapid Station

Just in time for the Feast of the Assumption, Cleveland RTA opened its new Little Italy Rapid Station.

RTA shut down the old facility at Euclid and East 120th -- a station even RTA called “functionally obsolete” -- and replaced it with a facility on Mayfield Road, just a short walk from the restaurants and shops of Little Italy. It gives people a way to visit this beautiful and vibrant neighborhood without having to fight for one of the area’s very few parking spots.

There’s just one problem. To get to all those popular businesses, visitors still have to walk under the viaduct through a dingy and poorly lit underpass. Not exactly the image that Cleveland wants to project.

We applaud RTA for recognizing a need and filling it, but now it’s time for the city to do its part. RTA can bring the visitors to Little Italy; it's now Cleveland’s job to make those visitors feel safe and comfortable visiting one of our city’s neighborhood gems by cleaning up and relighting the underpass.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it. Buona festa!

