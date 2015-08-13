TONIGHT AT 6: Countdown to Browns preseason opener, marijuana issues voters should consider

Hey Browns fans! Tonight is our first real look at this year’s new team. Can they get it done in the first preseason game against the Redskins? Sports Director Tony Zarrella has an inside look from First Energy Stadium.

Plus, a major push to legalize marijuana in Ohio. The group ResponsibleOhio was able to get the issue on the November ballot. But will you vote to legalize pot in the Buckeye State? We take a closer look at the issues involved tonight on 19 Action News at 6.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us then.

Denise Dufala



