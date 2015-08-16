Family and friends honor Matt Shlonsky

Former political intern Matt Shlonsky, who was shot and killed Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., was laid to rest Tuesday.

A funeral service was held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz on South Taylor Road in Cleveland.

The 23-year-old was killed over the weekend at Seventh and S streets NW outside a metro stop. Police have not made any arrests and continue to search for information that could lead to his killer.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch released surveillance video of six people and two vehicles of interest in the case. Police believe the same people are also responsible for other crimes.

Shlonsky, who lived in Lyndhurst, graduated from Brush High School and went on to study at American University, where he played hockey. He was also active in his fraternity Pi Kappa Phi.

Upon learning of his death, the fraternity wrote, "Heaven is lucky to have gained such a good man. Rest in peace, brother." Support and condolences continue to grow on a memorial page set up on Facebook in his honor.

Shlonsky became Sen. Rob Portman's intern in 2013.

Portman released the following statement:

"This is a terrible tragedy. Matt was a talented young man with a bright future who was taken from us too soon. He was an outstanding intern for me in Washington. Jane's and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and the Cleveland community during this difficult time."

Shlonsky also interned for Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge during his high school days. Fudge released this statement:

"Matt was an outstanding young man with unprecedented potential. He joined my Congressional District office in 2010 to complete a Senior project while at Charles F. Brush High School. I will never forget Matt’s ability to maintain a 4.49 GPA, ranking third in his class. He was an amazing child and became an even greater young man. Matt had an insatiable craving for learning and it showed during his time in my office. Creating Power Point presentations and conducting research were his favorite tasks. He was always striving to learn and do more. When he left my office, he told me, ‘Congresswoman, I really learned a lot.’ Matt meant so much to the community, and even more to his family, friends and neighbors. On behalf of Ohio’s Eleventh Congressional District, I extend my sincerest condolences to all touched by his life during this difficult time."

Shlonsky's death comes four days after a triple shooting just a few blocks away from where he was killed.

