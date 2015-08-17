Parents and students sound off on new drug testing policy

Some Avon students will be subject to drug testing this year (Source: WOIO)

A drug testing policy for Avon schools is rolling out for the first time this school year.

The policy includes 7th-12th graders, and though school does not start until Thursday, August 20, students are already talking about the change.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL AVON LOCAL SCHOOLS DRUG TESTING POLICY

Those who have a parking permit to drive on campus, athletes, and those who participate in extracurricular activities will be screened.

"Certain people are very upset about it," said Antonia Hadgis, a sophomore at Avon High School.

The testing will happen at the start of each season, and randomly tests will be administered after that.

The tests screen for LSD, alcohol, marijuana, amphetamines, methadone, anabolic steroids, methaqualone, barbiturates, nicotine (tobacco), benzodiazepines, opiates, cocaine, propoxyphene (Darvon), or any substance in U.S.C 802.

"I think it's mostly marijuana but I don't know," said Hadgis.

Not everyone is onboard with the new rules.

"I think it's a bad idea if they are going to drug test for marijuana," said Avon High senior Claudia Wozniak.

Wozniak’s mother says she is in favor of the policy.

"Kids are going to go into hardcore drugs, maybe even heroin," Wozniak said.

She also believes high school athletes will get a slap on the wrist if they test positive.

Other parents we spoke with say they don’t believe that.

"Anything we can do to support the kids and make sure they're on the right path, it's a positive decision to make," said Jill Jones.

Jones has two kids who could potentially be tested.

"There's a lot of kids going into recovery early, catching it and I think it's saving lives," said Leon Hadgis, Antonia's father.

Refusing the test will result in a positive test. There are consequences for failing drug tests.

The first positive result will mean a student will have to make an appointment with a drug counselor. Their participation in extracurricular activities will be reduced by 20 percent of the season.

The second time, participation is decreased by 50 percent of the season.

If students test positive for drugs a third time, they cannot participate at all and driving privileges are denied.

District officials say a positive result will not impact a student’s academic record.

