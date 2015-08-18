OH mother accused of murdering 3 sons

An Ohio mother is facing murder charges after being accused of killing her three sons.



Police say the boys died in the past 13 months. Detectives had been in the middle of investigating the death of her second son, when they say 23-year-old Brittany Pilkington confessed to killing all three of her boys. Prosecutors say she told them she suffocated the boys with a blanket because she was jealous her husband paid too much attention to the boys and not enough to her or her daughter.



This all unfolded in Bellefontaine, about 60 miles northwest of Columbus.



Pilkington called 911 early Tuesday morning to say her 3-month-old son, Noah, wasn't breathing. He later died at the hospital.



In July 2014, police say Pilkington's 3-month-old son, Niall, was found dead by her husband, Joseph, when he came home from work. In April 2015, Joseph found his 4-year-old son, Gavin, dead after he came home from work.



The cause of death for the first son was ruled undetermined. Police were still investigating Gavin's death when his brother was found dead on Tuesday.



Police started interviewing the boys’ mother since they say she was a common factor in all three deaths. After her confession, she was charged with three counts of murder.

Grandfather Ed Cummins says he has not come to terms with what has happened to his family. He doesn't know what he would say to his daughter if he saw her.

"I'm blown away. I don't know what to think," said Cummins. "If she needed anything, all she had to do was call me. I'd have done anything for her if I could."

Cummins says his daughter was always kind and quiet. All he can ask now, is "why?"



