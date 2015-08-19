Apartment complex offering free rent to social media star

A Beachwood apartment complex is looking for an ambassador for the community and the competition for that coveted role is heating up.

The Vue at Beachwood on Chagrin Boulevard offers the traditional amenities and more, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a conference room, heated pool, and an underground heated garage.

"All they have to do is Instagram, three to five times a day, living the life of the VUE," said property manager Brittney Perez. "If you are at the pool with friends, blog about it."

An ambassador will receive free rent for six months in an unfurnished unit selected by Hello LLC and The NRP Group. They’re looking for a social media guru to post videos, pictures, and write articles about life at The Vue.

Already, 70 applicants are vying for one spot.

"Why me? Why not me?” asked applicant Joshua Thomas, Account Manager at Life Time Fitness. "They're asking me to do something I already do anyway and to just talk about it."

Jayme Pollock is a 24-year-old graduate of Ohio University and she's already advanced to the next stage. She has an interview for the job.

"This is an idea I had for The Vue, so residents can get to know the other residents," Pollock said.

There is a lot to talk about. The view at The Vue is captivating, overlooking the city.

An ambassador will be chosen on August 24.

CLICK HERE if you would like to apply and use #hiremevue on your social media accounts.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.