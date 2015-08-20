13 officers involved in 2012 deadly chase face administrative charges

Video captured a few moments of the deadly chase from November 2012. (Source: WOIO)

Administrative charges have been filed against the 13 officers who fired their weapons in the deadly police chase and shooting on Nov. 29, 2012, in which Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell were killed.

Officer Paul Box, Officer Michael Brelo, Det. Michael Demchak, Officer Wilfredo Diaz, Det. Christopher Ereg, officer Michael Farley, Officer Cynthia Moore, Det. Erin O'Donnell, Officer Randy Patrick, Det. Michael Rinkus, Officer Brian Sabolik, Det. William Salupo and Officer Scott Sistek learned of the charges on Thursday, after Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath and Police Chief Calvin Williams made the announcement.

"Throughout this process, we have conducted a fair and transparent investigation into the incident that occurred on Nov. 29, 2012," said Jackson. "Today’s announcement is a continuation of our commitment to transparency, as well as the next step in the disciplinary process."

Immediately following the deadly force incident, a Critical Incident Review Committee convened. The committee's purpose was to thoroughly investigate and review the event for administrative violations. The director of public safety reviewed the committee's cases, finding cause to bring administrative charges against the 13 officers.

Discipline in these cases could range from suspension to termination.

Officer Michael Brelo was the only officer charged with a felony in connection to the deadly chase and shooting. He was found not guilty after a bench trial in May.

Five Cleveland Police supervisors are charged with dereliction of duty. Their case is pending before the Court of Appeals.

