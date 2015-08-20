Parents go back to school with CMSD's 'Parent University'

Many Cleveland students are getting a great start to the school year because their parents are going back to class with them.

Richaun Bunton is the mother of two. Her son, Jesean, is a 10th grader at Cleveland School of Science and Medicine. She says one day, he wants to be a marine biologist. Jesean's success is no doubt tied to how involved his mother is, since she asks a lot of questions.

"How did you do in AP World History this year? Are you prepared for the test?" are examples of her questions.



Bunton says a program sponsored by the Cleveland School system called "Parent University" has helped her help her son.



"You know boys, sophomore year, things kind of change, but it helped me stay connected to him, to have those meaningful conversations with him, and encourage him about how important academics is, into what he wants to do in the future," explained Bunton.



Tracy Hill launched Parent University back in 2011.



"We are looking to build the capacity of our parents to be strong advocates for their children, to be able to support learning in the households, to empower them to be better partners with our schools," said Hill.



Hill says there's a misperception about the parents of Cleveland Schools children.



"We want to move from people perceiving our parents as the problem, to our parents being seen as part of the solution as partners," said Hill.



The last Parent University, event was held at Cleveland Public Auditorium, where 2,700 parents and kids attended a back-to-school fair. Promotional pictures on the Cleveland Schools website show parents and their children on college visits.



Parent University seems to be working, with parent teacher conference participation up by nearly 7 percent.

There are challenges, but Hill is convinced Parent University gets high marks for helping kids achieve academic goals with their parents by their side.



Hill hopes funding for the program continues.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.