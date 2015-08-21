OSU doctors growing cartilage to repair knees

Once doctors deem the cartilage large enough to use, they cut it to size. Then they attach it to the damaged portion of the knee, where it grows into existing cartilage. (Source: WOIO)

There's new hope for those who thought their knee was too damaged to repair, and it's growing right here in Ohio.

A skateboarding accident sidelined 23-year-old Taylor Landgraf from his usual physical activities. Until now, doctors didn't have any other options for repairing the kind of damage he did to his knee.



“I started going down a hill that was probably a little too steep for a beginner and wiped out going down the hill. Ended up tearing my meniscus and tearing cartilage in my knee, as well,” said Landgraf.



“Unfortunately, cartilage, once it's injured, it's very difficult to repair. We don't have the healing potential for it,” said Dr. David Flanigan.



Cartilage doesn't grow or heal on its own. So doctors at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are now testing human cartilage they're growing in a lab. About six weeks ago, they took cartilage from the healthy part of Landgraf's knee and sent it over to a lab, where it blossomed into more useful cartilage.



“They'll take that cell line and keep replicating, replicating, replicating until they have millions of cells,” explained Flanigan.



The payoff is a piece of cartilage about the size of a quarter.

Once Dr. Flanigan deemed it big enough to use, he cut it to size. Then, using a special adhesive, he attached it to the damaged portion of the patient's knee. Doctors expect it to grow into Landgraf's existing cartilage, effectively healing his wound.



“What's really exciting is that if this can actually help improve function, improve outcomes for patients, it may be the future of how we address cartilage,” said Flanigan.

