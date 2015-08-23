Autism Speaks Walk draws thousands to 2015 event

The event drew parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and, of course, those living with autism, a condition that can cause difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication. (Source:WOIO)

The event drew parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and, of course, those living with autism, a condition that can cause difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication. (Source: WOIO)

Over 4,000 people came out to Gateway Plaza, for the “Autism Speaks,” walk at Progressive Field, on Sunday morning. Walk organizers say that over $135,000 was raised.

The event drew parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and, of course, those living with autism, a condition that can cause difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication. Some came to the event to provide hope for families struggling with the diagnosis.

Alex Hale was an integral part of the program, and one of those who was lifting others up.

"Years ago, people said I would be doing nothing in life - I'd be living in a halfway house. Look at me now," said Hale.

At the age of 25, Alex Hale is performing and singing around the country, at other “Autism Speaks,” events. He says, he's also a sports writer and broadcaster on the weekends.



Alex Hale has autism, but you might not know it.



"Years ago, I used to think autism was a curse. No. It was the greatest gift I could have ever been given. It makes me look at life completely different," described Hale.



Autism can cause difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication.

Heather and Keith Mounsey are the parents of twin boys that live with Autism.



"I love the camaraderie. Sometimes you feel alone with kids with special needs, and it's just uplifting," said Mounsey.



"It affects a lot of people, but it looks like there’s a lot of support, which is just awesome," said Celina Forbes. She has a son with autism.



The "Autism Speaks" walk seems to get bigger every year. That’s a good sign, because some parents say there needs to be more awareness and tolerance of people with Autism.

“There are still some people that just don't quite get it, and that's okay because we didn't get it either until we were faced with it. We just want people to understand where we are coming from, and see that, it's okay to be different," said Lindsey Cugini of Medina.



Alex Hale says he is living proof that people with autism can lead lives that are just as productive and fulfilling as everyone else's.



“When parents walk up to me - and there might be some that walk up to me today, and say, 'you give my child hope,' you want to know what? If there is anything that I can leave on this earth, it's that. I gave somebody hope."



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.