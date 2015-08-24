Oh Baby, Boot Camp for the entire family

Barking like a dog, running with strollers in tow. Dozens of moms working out in Middleburg Heights Community Park, at times catch a few stares and glares.

These mothers are on a mission in a world of their own at Baby Boot Camp.



"This is Elijah. He's 2 years old," said expectant mother, Megan Ruffin, who is due in six weeks. "We don't know. It's a surprise. I'm due Oct. 7."



With two babies on board, Ruffin and several other moms work out in the park. With a combo of cardio and strength training, the goal is for the women to bond and drop unwanted baby weight.



"We do have a lot of moms who have lost a lot of their baby weight," said Baby Boot Camp Cleveland co-owner, Connie Kowal.



The results are impressive. This summer alone, a few moms managed to drop 20 pounds. The instructors are nationally certified, so moms don't have to worry if they are doing the right moves.



Kids are a plus. You can bring as many to the classes as you want.



"I have three children myself," said the other co-owner, Suzanne Caraballo.



Caraballo and Kowal acquired the business a year ago. As two college friends became two moms, they wanted to impact others for years to come.



Baby Boot Camp Cleveland is hosting an event for the entire family on Aug. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Middleburg Heights Community Park. The event will honor its one year anniversary featuring inflatables and fun for kids.



For more information on Baby Boot Camp Cleveland, you can visit the following sites:

babybootcampcle.com

facebook.com/babybootcampcleveland

pinterest.com/babybootcampcle

instagram.com/babybootcampcle

babybootcamp.com/oh-cleveland.aspx

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.