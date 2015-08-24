Police have person of interest in mom's disappearance

Ashtabula police say they have a person of interest in the disappearance of 36-year-old Mandy Gottschalk.

The mother of four has been missing since August 15.

Gottschalk's boyfriend told police he came home at 4 a.m. to the house they shared on Washington Avenue, to find his girlfriend missing.

"She wouldn't do this. She wouldn't be gone like this. She would not do this to her kids," said Barbara Carraher, Gottschalk's mother.

Police confirm that Gottschalk had been out with her boyfriend and friends in Geneva-on-the-Lake.

"They got into an argument at the lake. Of course, people get drunk and get jealous of somebody else talking to another person, and that's what happened. So, the girlfriend took her home and dropped her off," Carraher said.

Police say Gottschalk's friend says she dropped Mandy off at 2 a.m.

"The boyfriend returned home and noticed that she had apparently been there and changed her clothing, and since that time, he has not been able to reach her by cell phone or text messages or anything like that," said Lt. Joe Cellitti of the Ashtabula Police Department.

Police have some items that may belong to Gottschalk that were found in the Ashtabula area, but they will not say exactly where.

"We have collected some evidence that will be taken to the lab for analysis, some DNA evidence," Lt. Cellitti added.

In the meantime, every moment that goes by without knowing where Mandy is is excruciating for her family.

"Something is wrong. Something is wrong with this picture. She wouldn't be gone this long. I don't want to think the worst, but I am starting to - it's really, really starting to scare me a lot," Carraher said.

Police say they are also working on getting cell phone records from Gottschalk's phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula City Police Department at (440) 992-7172.

