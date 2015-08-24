One Year Later: Measuring success of Bitcoin Boulevard

Bitcoin is coming to Cleveland Heights. On May 1, 2014 Lee Road will become Bitcom Boulevard and several businesses, including Sweetie Fry, The Tavern Co., Revive, and The Wine Spot, will begin accepting Bitcoins.

Many people have started to use digital currency and believe Bitcoin is the future of money. One year ago, several Cleveland Heights businesses began accepting the currency. So is "Bitcoin Boulevard" a success? Or has it been hard to get everyday shoppers on board?

Lee Road in Cleveland Heights has been Bitcoin Boulevard for 15 months now. About eight independent businesses allow their customers to pay with Bitcoin, but many people who frequent the block hardly know it.

"I know absolutely nothing about Bitcoin," said Joshua Felker.

"It's its own form of currency and I don't know how it works," said Philip Emerson.

Bitcoins can be considered global digital cash that can be stored in an app on your smart phone and used like a credit card.

It can be volatile for investors because the value changes quickly in the free market. However, there are benefits for business owners, such as lower rates for international transactions.

"Why pay Pay Pal 2.999 percent when we can go through Bitcoin and make it better for the client and myself?" said Kevin Monroe, who owns Monroe Constructs, a renovation business in Cleveland Heights.

Monroe says he's never had the opportunity to use Bitcoin in his business, but he says that several nearby businesses have taken advantage of it. He says he wouldn't call Bitcoin a huge success just yet, but he believes this is the beginning for digital currency.



"It's all pretty fresh, even though it started a year ago. It's going to be the future whether it's Bitcoin or something like it," said Monroe.

