High school searching for live tiger mascot

Hundreds gather to meet the players of the Massillon Washington High School football team. (Source: WOIO)

The Massillon City Schools superintendent says the football team's booster club is still searching for a suitable and legal live tiger cub mascot.

This year may be the first in 45 years that the football season starts without a live tiger cub named Obie on the sidelines.

In fact, Tuesday, for the first time in decades, Obie was not present for the annual celebration in downtown Massillon where members of the Washington High School football team are presented publicly for the first time.

"It's something I've known my whole life," said Matt Keller, president of the Massillon Tiger Football Booster Club. "At this point, we are still not compliant with the requirements from the state and agriculture department."

Ever since the owner of dozens of exotic animals in Zanesville set 56 of them free, including lions, tigers and bears, new regulations have been enacted by the state of Ohio.

50 of those exotic animals were killed by authorities who said they worried about the safety of people nearby.

The new regulations include an exception for Obie, but Massillon High School still has to provide paperwork that will ensure the tiger will live at an accredited facility when he's done being a mascot.

"Currently, what we don't have is access to a live tiger. Whether there will be one here Thursday, I don't know or not. We're hoping. We're hoping," said Richard Goodright, Massillon City Schools Superintendent.

The live Obie has been around since Joel Fichter went to high school in the 1970s.

"I don't know of any other high school in the country that has a live tiger as their mascot," Fichter said.

Massillon's football booster club is doing what they can to find this year's Obie in a place the state will approve of.

In the meantime, you can bet the tiger faithful's stripes aren't changing when it comes to their loyalty to their team.

"We'll miss Obie if he is not here, but we'll keep hoping," Fichter added.

