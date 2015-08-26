Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Firefighters' second jobs

Tuesday, February 24 2015 6:24 PM EST2015-02-24 23:24:13 GMT
Tuesday, February 24 2015 7:07 PM EST2015-02-25 00:07:52 GMT
A Carl Monday investigation into the Cleveland Fire Department is already getting attention from City Hall. The Integrity Control Unit of the Safety Director's Office has now started its own probe into the abuse of the fire department's secondary employment policy.More >>
A Carl Monday investigation into the Cleveland Fire Department is already getting attention from City Hall. The Integrity Control Unit of the Safety Director's Office has now started its own probe into the abuse of the fire department's secondary employment policy.More >>
Monday, February 23 2015 7:01 PM EST2015-02-24 00:01:46 GMT
Monday, February 23 2015 11:00 PM EST2015-02-24 04:00:24 GMT
A Carl Monday investigation discovered some Cleveland firefighters violating the policy on part-time work, putting themselves and citizens at risk.More >>
A Carl Monday investigation discovered some Cleveland firefighters violating the policy on part-time work, putting themselves and citizens at risk.More >>
Firefighters are a special breed. Not many of us would risk our lives to save someone else by running into a burning building. It’s because of that inherent danger that all firefighters must report to duty fully-alert and ready to respond to the next alarm. This is one reason why the city limits firefighters to 20 hours, on average, of part-time employment each week.
We applaud the city for that. The question is, why did no one have a clue that dozens of firefighters were working at a company right under the city’s nose at the city-run airport? Especially after the job-swapping scandal that swept the department a few years ago. City leaders promised to crack down on time-card abuse.
We have no gripe with someone earning extra cash to help pay the bills. What disturbs us is that dozens of firefighters, once again, were gaming the system, putting themselves, the citizens, and other firefighters at risk and no one at city hall noticed.