Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Firefighters' second jobs

A Carl Monday investigation into the Cleveland Fire Department is already getting attention from City Hall. The Integrity Control Unit of the Safety Director's Office has now started its own probe into the abuse of the fire department's secondary employment policy.

Firefighters are a special breed. Not many of us would risk our lives to save someone else by running into a burning building. It’s because of that inherent danger that all firefighters must report to duty fully-alert and ready to respond to the next alarm. This is one reason why the city limits firefighters to 20 hours, on average, of part-time employment each week.

As our Carl Monday uncovered last February, dozens of firefighters were abusing the policy, working without approval for a private de-icing company at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. In some cases, they were working full-time. The city followed with an investigation of its own. Five months later, 35 firefighters are now being disciplined.

We applaud the city for that. The question is, why did no one have a clue that dozens of firefighters were working at a company right under the city’s nose at the city-run airport? Especially after the job-swapping scandal that swept the department a few years ago. City leaders promised to crack down on time-card abuse.

We have no gripe with someone earning extra cash to help pay the bills. What disturbs us is that dozens of firefighters, once again, were gaming the system, putting themselves, the citizens, and other firefighters at risk and no one at city hall noticed.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

