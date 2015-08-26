Psychologist offers insight into on-air deadly shooting

A tragic morning for a television station in Virginia. Live on the air, three people were shot, including a reporter, a photographer and the woman being interviewed.

A tragic morning for a television station in Virginia. Live on the air, three people were shot, including a reporter, a photographer and the woman being interviewed.

A screengrab shows someone who may be a suspect in the deadly shooting. (Source: Jamey Singleton/Facebook)

A screengrab shows someone who may be a suspect in the deadly shooting. (Source: Jamey Singleton/Facebook)

Flanagan was apprehended on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, VA, after having sustained a gunshot wound. (Source: CNN)

The deadly ambush on live television that claimed the lives of two journalists in Roanoke, Virginia is hard for people to understand.

41-year-old Vester Lee Flanagan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after killing Alison Parker and Adam Ward live on WDBJ Wednesday morning.

Flanagan's former general manager has described Flanagan, who was known as Bryce Williams on air, as an "unhappy man" who was fired after "incidents of his anger" boiled to the surface.

"He could have felt like anybody would have done this – ‘anybody being persecuted or plagued like this would have done what I did.’ In this case, it seems like he wanted people to know why he targeted these two people," said Dr. Deborah Koricke, a clinical and forensic psychologist who practices in Rocky River.

Koricke says it's clear by his actions that Flanagan was mentally ill.

"He was mentally ill. He just may have been so smart that he would hide it," Koricke added.

Former WDBJ News Director Dan Dennison hired Flanagan. It has been reported that when Flanagan was fired after a year of employment, Dennison called police to escort Flanagan out of the station.

Dr. Koricke says the way Flanagan chose social media to post his thoughts, and even the murders he carried out, say a lot about his mental state.

"It seems to me like he may have been proud of it. Because if you are going to post something like that, it's as though you want to be proud of it, or you want to make others suffer as much as you did," Koricke explained.

Losing his job may have sped up Flanagan's downward emotional spiral.

"People end up getting to the point where they feel like they have nothing left to lose. They don't care if they are alive or dead, their life is worthless, but they want to take out their anger on somebody," Koricke said.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.