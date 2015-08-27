Mama Jo's Homestyle Pies: It's not easy as pie

Mama Jo’s Homestyle Pies has been around more than 20 years.

As soon as our crew hit the parking lot, we could smell the sweet aroma coming from the kitchen.

"This is the bakery, it’s an old Kmart that we renovated," said Jenna Rabosyuk, the owners daughter.

The recipes cooked up, reel in a pretty penny, it’s a $2,000,000 a year business.

The goal is to always use fresh fruit for the filling and lard to make the crust.

At times more than 2,000 pies are made every single day at the bakery.

When the business first started Jenna Rabosyuk was still in diapers, now she has big shoes to fill.

"It’s not easy as pie. I started helping out when I was eight-years-old putting flavor stickers on pie boxes during the holidays," said Jenna.

Now 25, Jenna is taking over the family business in four years. The Ohio State University graduate left politics to run the financial aspect of Mama Jo’s.

In fact, the 25-year-old just mastered how to bake a pie. Don’t worry, Jenna isn’t the one baking in the kitchen.

"I’ve been baking 15 or 16 years," said Ken Dumke, he’s Jenna’s older brother.

Johanna Mann is both Ken Dumke and Jenna Rabosyuk’s mom, she claims she’s set to retire.

"I don’t think they’ll let me," said Johanna Mann.

For her, giving up the family business won’t be easy as pie; while our cameras rolled she was still working in the kitchen.

