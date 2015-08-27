'Obie' makes a cameo at Massillon game

After weeks of speculation and controversy, Massillon Washington High School's live tiger cub mascot "Obie" made a brief, but crowd-pleasing appearance at the school's first home game.

The young, fluffy tiger cub walked around the inside a large cage on wheels as it was led around the track.

Then, almost as quickly as the cub appeared, Obie was gone.

For the first time in decades, Obie did not stay for the game. In fact, for years Obie has lived at the stadium during the football season.

"At this point, we don't have any plans for Obie to come back, but you never know. At this point, Obie was here, and he's gone already," said Richard Goodright, the Massillon City Schools Superintendent.

New statewide regulations made it harder for the football booster club to get a tiger cub.

The new Obie would need to come from and go back to an accredited facility. Somehow, the boosters got a tiger they could briefly parade around at the beginning of the game.

"Everybody got up and started cheering really loud. I was happy he was back again. He's been here ever since I was little. I would go over and see Obie," said Katrina Calandros who graduated in 2014.

Goodright said he didn't know where the booster club got this year's ceremonial "Obie."

