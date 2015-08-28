Cyber Seniors: Cleveland service offers tech training program

A local business has targeted a customer base who wants to be connected to the Internet, but might be intimidated by the technology. For a monthly subscription, any questions or problems seniors have can be answered with just a click.

A local business has targeted a customer base who wants to be connected to the Internet, but might be intimidated by the technology. For a monthly subscription, any questions or problems seniors have can be answered with just a click.

A new local service is helping seniors learn how to navigate the Internet and make connections on social media.

Visiting Angels, a national home care company, launched a program called "Senior Surfing 101," after clients expressed a rapidly growing interest in learning how to use technology.



Gloria Brangwynn, 86, is taking the course to learn more about Facebook and electronic tablets.



"It’s a little weird,” said Brangwynn, who usually stays in touch with family via e-mail.



"Facebook could keep you busy,” she said.



Connie Johnson-Hill is the managing director of Visiting Angels in Cleveland.



"It’s an education for them to explain, it's okay and it's safe, and you can choose what you want to share,” said Johnson-Hill.



Johnson-Hill says while Visiting Angels has noticed a lot of seniors are curious about social media, there are still some who are reluctant to join.



"Seniors are from a different generation. They're private. But this generation, they let it all hang out!" Johnson-Hill explained.



Brangwynn has heard from friends about the oversharing Facebook can cause. She was hesitant, but opened an account after learning how she could stay connected to her family so easily.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.