Abandoned, abused dogs in shelters need homes

A tan colored dog was left like a piece of trash, sitting in the rain, tied tightly to a stake near the corner of East 66th and Lexington Avenue, in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

A tan colored dog was left like a piece of trash, sitting in the rain, tied tightly to a stake near the corner of East 66th and Lexington Avenue, in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

Dog tied to a stake, left to die in Hough neighborhood

Dog tied to a stake, left to die in Hough neighborhood

The length of stay at the kennel can vary for dogs, like Shandy, but all desire safe homes. (Source: City Dogs Cleveland)

At the Cleveland Kennel, dozens of dogs await a safe home.

Chief animal control officer, Ed Jamison, says finding owners can be a tough sale because many people are reluctant to bring abused animals into their homes.

"Everyday we average 11 dogs a day. Last week, we had some 17, 18, 19 dog days,” said Jamison.

Most of the dogs are also pit bull breeds and many come from abusive homes.

The Cleveland Kennel receives more than 4,000 dogs a year, but most of their owners never show up to claim them. Jamison says contrary to what many would think, the animals can make wonderful pets with training and care.

He suggests anyone who is looking for a dog to consider a shelter first.

"It's almost like a rescue dog knows they're getting a second chance on life,” explained Jamison.

However, Jamison says dogs that prove to be too aggressive aren't let back on the streets.

A dog found on Hough over the weekend will most likely be put down because he is too aggressive with handlers at the kennel.

Although around 18 percent of the dogs brought to the kennel each year are euthanized due to aggression or overcrowding, Jamison says about 80 percent find loving homes.

"Takes a lot of work. Takes a lot of effort. But the return on that wonderful household pet is amazing," shared Jamison.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.