Hollywood mourns Cleveland-born horror legend Wes Craven

Cleveland-born film-making legend Wes Craven died in his Los Angeles home after battling brain cancer. He was 76.

His body of work includes numerous horror flicks, some TV series, books, and one kinder, gentler movie that earned Meryl Streep an Oscar nomination in "Music of the Heart."

But it was the horror film that made millions beg for sweet dreams after they watched Freddy Krueger torment and torture his young victims that seems to

stand out, even for non-horror film lovers.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" is no doubt one of the most memorable movies for teens and adults in the 1980s.

"That one got me. Especially when his arms started going out on the side. It was a great movie," described Efrain Soto of Cleveland.

Many movie fans may not know or remember that the man who created the nightmare was born in Cleveland.

Cleveland is where he spent his most formative years as a child.

Craven said he lived in a handful of different places around the city including 176th and Euclid and the Five Points area.

He said part of his inspiration for "A Nightmare on Elm Street" was a cemetery across the street from one of the apartments his family lived in.

It’s not clear where, though, that cemetery on Elm Street is, exactly.

Craven said "Freddy Krueger" got his name from a child who used to bully him in school named Fred Krueger.

"Definitely speaks to where people get their inspiration from in movies and books," said Tyler Clark of Cleveland, a fan of "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

In one interview, Craven said the clothes Freddy Krueger wore were inspired by a drunk old man, who Craven said scared him when he was 10-years-old.

The old man, he said, was staring into his bedroom window outside one of his family's Cleveland apartments.

Craven once said that horror films don’t create fear, they release it.

"My theory is that scares and laughter come from the same thing, sort of an uneasy tension. A scream is a more intense fear, but jokes are usually about things that make us nervous, that we are secretly afraid of," Craven said.

