Akron Police believe highway shootings not random

Akron Police are investigating after one man was shot while driving on state Route 8 early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver was struck while heading to work in Walton Hills around 3:30 a.m. on SR 8 near Perkins Street. The victim says he was driving northbound on SR 8 after just getting off the ramp from I-76 eastbound.

"There was a car behind me and a box truck in front of me. I started hearing popping noises and sparks. I could actually see the flashes," the victim said.

He says he noticed the suspect vehicle pull up next to him.

"Started shooting the side of the car and I seen the guy stick his head out the back window with what looked like a rifle," he described.

The 35-year-old says a person in an SUV shot out his back window and then shot the side of his car. He managed to pull off on Seasons Road with a flat tire and call for help.

The driver was treated and released from an area hospital. His car remains at the police impound lot.

"I could have lost my husband. My kids could have lost their father today. Even if it was meant as a joke or a scare tactic, this is life or death. This is somebody's life," the victim's wife said.

According to police, a semi truck carrying mail was hit by three stray bullets from the incident. That driver was not injured.

Police say there was possibly a third vehicle shot.

"A vehicle we are looking at is either a dark blue or black Kia Sorrento," said Lt. Rick Edwards with Akron Police.

Detectives don't have a description for either of the suspects in the SUV, but given the nature of the shooting, they don't believe it was random.

"Usually those are either your behaviors, affiliations, or some of your personal behaviors, could be drug related or whatever. We don't know at this point. Those are the dots that we are trying to connect," said Edwards.

If you have any information that could help police, call (330) 375-2552.

