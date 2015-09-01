Williams' journey to a Grand Slam inspires local athletes

Serena Williams is on a journey to make history and she’s inspiring local athletes along the way.

All eyes in the tennis world will be glued to Williams on Wednesday as she plays in the second round of the U.S. Open in New York.

Cleveland State University tennis player Princess Gbadamosi will be watching.

"She’s a big time role model for me, she's just so motivating, she works so hard, and she has set so many records and made history," Gbadamosi said.

Like Serena and her sister Venus, Gbadamosi and her sisters all love the game.

"We started playing as soon as we could walk," Gbadamosi said.

Also like Serena Williams, tennis has taken her far. Gbadamosi played her way to a full athletic scholarship to CSU.

It is possible that Williams could be the first woman to win four Grand Slam tournaments since 1988.

With such high stakes, it's no wonder that for the first time tickets to the women's U.S. Open sold out before the men.

"The men don't have as strong as a men's player and I think everyone is motivated by Serena,” Gbadamosi said.

Gbadamosi is studying engineering and says Williams inspires her to work hard on the court and in the classroom.

"I think it shows young tennis players you can do anything you set your mind to," Gbadamosi said.

