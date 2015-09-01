Local Catholic charity addresses Pope's abortion decision

In a letter published by the Vatican Tuesday, Pope Francis wrote that priests will be given the power to forgive women who have had abortions if they "are contrite" during the Catholic church’s special "Year of Mercy."

For years, Peggy Gerovac has counseled women who have had abortions.

She works for Project Rachel, a program that helps women who have terminated their pregnancies.

Some of the women are Catholic, some are not.

"The process in the Catholic church is to have a sacrament of reconciliation. Oftentimes, when a woman goes through that, they still have a lot of pain and anxiety and lifelong personal issues related to an abortion," Gerovac says.

She says the women who come to Project Rachel for counseling often feel like they cannot be a part of their church, especially if they are Catholic.

"Oftentimes, women who have had an abortion are not at church because they feel like they don't belong," Gerovac says.

But in what's been called an "extraordinary gesture," Pope Francis is now giving priests worldwide the chance to forgive women for having an abortion.

"What the Holy Father has done is allowed for any priest within the church, anywhere in the world, to remit the excommunication. There is an automatic excommunication for a woman who procures an abortion under certain conditions," said Father Gary Yanus of the Cleveland Diocese.

The Bishop in each diocese will decide whether that absolution is gr anted.

"Here in the Diocese of Cleveland, for a long time, the Bishop has given that faculty, and it is operative now. It has been operative for years," Father Yanus added.

The Pope's decision is getting strong reactions on both sides of this controversial issue.

"As a die-hard Catholic, no. It's just not the way we are brought up. The teachings of the church, it's just not what you do," said Cindy Golda.

"Unless you know the true story, you can't judge them. So, they should be forgiven," said Melissa Acevedo.

The Year of Mercy begins December 8.

