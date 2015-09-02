Elyria firefighters battle infant mortality with free cribs

The Elyria Fire Department is working with the Elyria City Health District and the Cribs for Kids organization to stop infant mortality by donating cribs to local families.

Brett Bevan, an Elyria firefighter and EMS Coordinator says that firefighters often see babies in unsafe sleep environments when they answer calls.

"When we go inside homes we see all kinds of things," Bevan said.

Bevan said they have seen babies without cribs on couches, air mattresses and other unsafe sleep environments that contribute to the state's staggering number of infant deaths.

According to Kathy Loughrie, Director of Nursing at the Elyria Health District, Ohio had the highest infant mortality rate in the county from 2011-2014.

"We’ve made some improvements, but it’s still not significant," Loughrie said.

Bevan said the department will keep "pack-n-play" cribs in their trucks so they can be ready to give them away when they see a family in need.

"We’ll put it up for them, show them how to use it," Bevan said.

The crib also comes with a fitted sheet and proper sleepwear.

The fire department is only giving away the "pack-n-plays" to families while on duty, but parents interested in the program can contact the Elyria City Health Department.

Firefighters also received training on safe sleep environments to spread the message that babies should always sleep alone, on their backs, and in bare cribs.

September is baby safety month.

