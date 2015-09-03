Mother upset over school district's handling of BB gun incident

Parma City Schools officials confirmed a student brought an airsoft BB gun to school on Wednesday. The student, according to eyewitnesses, took the gun out of his backpack while on the bus. School officials say they confiscated the gun when the boy got to Greenbriar Middle School. School security and Parma Police were notified.

Amber Potter says the student pointed the BB gun at her two boys, who also go to Greenbriar Middle School.



"Now, my kids won't take the bus," said Potter. "The student was hitting the bottom of the BB gun, and while he was hitting it, he had it pointed at my older son, Brandon's head, and my middle son, Ethan's stomach. I don't know if it was pointed there intentionally or if when he was hitting the bottom, that's just where it happened to be."



Potter's sons told her the BB gun didn't appear to have an orange tip and looked real.



"To me, the bus driver should have pulled over the bus, took the gun and then, called the police from where his bus was pulled over. He put the whole bus in jeopardy, including my children," added Potter.



School officials sent a recorded message to parents around 9:30 a.m. saying, "it was reported that a student had a BB gun in his backpack when he arrived at school today on Sept. 2. Administration confiscated the BB gun immediately."



On Thursday, Parma City Schools released this statement:



"On Wednesday, September 2, 2015, a bus driver transporting students to Greenbriar Middle School, 11810 Huffman Road in Parma overheard students talking about a classmate bringing an airsoft BB gun to school. Upon arriving at Greenbriar at approximately 7:15 AM, prior to the beginning of the school day, the bus driver immediately informed a staff member about the student. Students arriving early are sent to the gymnasium, which is monitored by staff members, to wait for the beginning of class. Within five minutes of entering the building, the student was extracted from the gymnasium, the airsoft pistol was confiscated, the school district’s Safety and Security and Parma Police were called. A police was report was filed. The student’s parents were contacted and the student was released to the custody of his parents. The student is currently not attending classes in the district. According to Parma City School District policy, a discipline hearing will be held."



Potter says the school district still hasn't done enough to reassure her that her sons are safe. She says administrators would not discuss what their policy was regarding bringing guns to school, or tell her how the student who brought the BB gun to school was being disciplined.

"He had it pointed at my son's head and my son's stomach. Had that discharged as he was hitting it, my kids would have been injured whether it's airsoft or whatever it is. It still causes injury," said Potter.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.