Child cancer survivor featured on new billboard

September is National Child Cancer Awareness Month and one organization is hoping to raise awareness with a new billboard.

St. Baldrick's Foundation is featuring 8-year-old Austin Gallagher on a billboard located near I-90.

"St Baldrick's raises money and they fund research and they are second largest research organization under the government," said Austin's mother, Krissy Gallagher.

Austin suffered an intense three-year battle with kidney cancer after being diagnosed as a baby.

"He was 10 months old when he was diagnosed. I would've never thought my 10-month-old would have cancer," Gallagher said.

But he did in not one, but both kidneys.

"It didn't feel good," Austin said.

He is currently cancer-free and beginning another challenge: bringing awareness to the cancer that affects him and so many other children.

Austin’s family is dedicated to cancer awareness and is active in working with St. Baldrick’s. Every year they participate in one of the thousands of head-shaving events that raise money for cancer research.

According to St. Baldrick’s, just one out of every five children who is diagnosed with cancer survives.

Although Austin is cancer-free, the fight against the effects of cancer continue.

"He has half of one kidney remaining and will some day need a transplant," said Gallagher. "Every dollar goes to saving the life of children and that's what we need: more Austins."

