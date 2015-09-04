Could you ride with an airshow pilot?

Planes in the Cleveland National Air Show will take to the skies in the city's annual Labor Day Weekend tradition along the shores of Lake Erie.

It was a once-and-a-lifetime opportunity to flyover Cleveland in an aerobatic airplane ahead of the Cleveland National Air Show.



Cleveland 19 News morning anchor Tia Ewing joined Stephen Fiegel an aerobatic, Tailwheel, and Warbird instructor for the flight. Fiegel, 27, has more than 1,200 hours of flight time under his belt. That didn't stop Tia from gripping on tightly to the plane during take-off and the 20-minute flight.

The plane was light - 1,600 pounds - compared to a commercial plane which can weigh hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Fiegel is capable of doing some jaw-d ropping stunts in the air. From horizontal and vertical lines, rolls, loops, spins and hammerheads, the pilots use sheer talent to make it all happen.

While on-board with Fiegel, Tia chickened out, only able to stomach a sharp turn.



Fiegel is a part of Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows. Holland will be in the Cleveland National Airshow this weekend. He's the USA World Aerobatic Freestyle Champion three times in a row (2011, 2013, 2015).

