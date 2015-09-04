Sokolowski’s Stuffed Cabbage

Ingredients:

2 large onions

2 large cabbage heads (cored and outer layers saved)

Butter for sautéing onions

6 large eggs

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground veal

2 ½ lbs. ground beef (85/15 blend)

3 cups of cooked basmati rice

2 oz. sugar

2 ½ t. black pepper

2 t. salt

4 t. granulated garlic

3 T. beef base

1 lb. thick sliced bacon

Fresh parsley for garnish

Sauce:

2 15 oz. cans of diced tomatoes

2 large jars of your favorite pasta sauce

2 small cans tomato soup

1 T. salt

2 oz. granulated garlic

Directions:

In a large stock pot, bring ¾ filled pot of water to a boil. Sauté diced onion with butter until they become tender. Add beef base to onions. Allow to cool.

Add head of cabbage to boiling water and wilt leaves until tender. (5-6 min) You should be able to get 12-15 leaves per head. Take remaining outer leaves and wilt for several minutes.

Take rolling leaves and trim large vein until it is flush with the rest of the leaf. This will make it easier to roll. Combine meat and sautéed onions in a large bowl. Add salt, pepper, granulated garlic, sugar to eggs and mix together well. Add to meat mixture along with the cooked rice and mix well.

In your favorite roasting pan, cover bottom of pan with outer leaves and 4-5 slices of bacon. Add a couple of ladles of sauce to pan. Take a wilted leaf in palm of hand and add a handful of the meat mixture to the bottom third of leaf. Roll over once, then tuck in both sides of leaf and continue to roll until you form a cabbage roll. Align in roasting pan until bottom layer is complete. Add more sauce. Continue rolling and stack on top of bottom layer until meat mixture is used up. Layer remaining bacon strips on top of cabbage and cover with more sauce. Cover with remaining cabbage leaves and outer leaves. Cover with lid pan or cover with aluminum foil tightly. Bake at 350 degrees in preheated oven for 2 ½ hours. Make sure cabbage leaves are tender. Recipe should make a little over 20 stuffed cabbage and serves 6-8 people. Save small cores of cabbage and any leftover leaves and chop small and make a great batch of cabbage and noodles. Enjoy with your favorite potatoes and vegetables and an ice cold lager beer.