Author tells others 'Don't Stop Believing'

To see Hillside Middle School counselor Kasey Crawford Kellem work you would never know she lost her husband to cancer just months ago.

"He just had this belief and this mantra to believe no matter what do believe it's going to be okay," Kellem said.

But then, sadness was something the couple never did well.

Upbeat, positive, and anything but dull, the couple refused to get down when Craig was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"I knew the realities, but what good is it to spend the days saying what if?" Kellem said.

Craig and Kasey never game up, taking trips and throwing parties just because.

"We had fall fests, we had his birthday, we had Christmas," Kellem said.

And when Kellem said goodbye to her husband of 11 years, there was another celebration.

"We didn't have a wake we had a party," Kellem said.

Loved ones hosted a Celebration of Life event and 800 people attended. The crowd danced to Craig’s theme song, “Don't Stop Believing" by Journey.

After Craig's death, Kellem poured herself into telling their story of positive thinking and overcoming life's challenges.

She wrote a book titled with the same mantra that she believes kept Craig alive two years longer than the doctors ever predicted.

"Don't Stop Believing: Our Journey With Cancer" was released a week ago.

The book shares personal memories and encouraging moments.

"Living life to the fullest, that's what this was about and I just knew that I could continue to make this difference to hundreds and hundreds of more people," Kellem said.

She’s also written five other children's books and is currently working on another about her rescue dog, Bella, and how Craig’s illness affected her.

Kellem says that it’s how Craig handled life while facing death that gave her purpose.

"That's why I'm on this earth to help people get through their lives."

The book is available on Amazon.