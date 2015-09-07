Black Box Fix, "The Fix is Real!"

The aroma can't be compared to anything you've ever witnessed. Black Box Fix is one of a kind; as their slogan says "The Fix is Real!"

With nine signature sandwiches as mainstays on the menu, your palate won't be disappointed.

Chef Eric Rogers a Cleveland native had a vision and passion.

Rogers turned his faith into reality. After working at The University Hospitals of Cleveland in finance for 14 years; he decided to take a leap of faith and open his own restaurant.

Only open for six months, Black Box Fix located at 2307 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights has a serious following.

The location is open during the following hours:

Tues-Thurs 11AM - 10PM

Friday 11AM - 11PM

Saturday 2PM - 11PM

Sunday Closed

