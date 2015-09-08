CLE Community Police Commission members announced

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and U.S. Attorney Steven Dettlebach will announce the appointment of the Selection Panel for Community Police Commission Tuesday morning.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and U.S. Attorney Steven Dettlebach will announce the appointment of the Selection Panel for Community Police Commission Tuesday morning.

The people in attendance at Hispanic Alliance are professionals, retirees, concerned Clevelanders who want to see a change in the way their police department does its job. They are all potential members of the Community Police Commission being appointed by Mayor Frank Jackson.

The people in attendance at Hispanic Alliance are professionals, retirees, concerned Clevelanders who want to see a change in the way their police department does its job.

The Selection Panel released the list of applicants for the Cleveland Community Police Commission Wednesday.

The Selection Panel released the list of applicants for the Cleveland Community Police Commission Wednesday.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson swore in the members of the city's new Community Police Commission Tuesday afternoon.

The 13 members will provide recommendations to Mayor Jackson and the Division of Police on policies and practices that can help strengthen relations between officers and the communities they serve. The Commission will also urge progress updates to the community.

The members were chosen by a selection panel appointed by Mayor Jackson in July.

The panel recommended ten members. The other three were appointed by each of the three local police associations: The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8, and the Black Shield.

The ten Commission members selected by the panel include:

Mr. Anthony Body, Good Neighbor Ambassador Supervisor, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

Mr. Craig Boise, Dean and Professor, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University

Dr. Kathleen Clegg, Medical Director, Recovery Resources; Director, Medical Student Education, UH Case Medical Center; and, Associate Professor, Psychiatry, CWRU School of Medicine

Mr. Mario Clopton, Teacher, Shaker Heights City Schools

Rev. Dr. Yvonne Conner, Retired, Greater Cleveland Congregations

The Honorable Lee Fisher, President & CEO, CEOs for Cities

Ms. Amanda King, Graduate Diversity Coordinator, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Case Western Reserve University

Rev. Max Rodas, Executive Director, Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center

Mr. Dylan Sellers, Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools

Dr. Rhonda Williams, Associate Director of History/Director, Social Justice Institute, Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) Commission Member:

Steven Loomis, President, Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 (FOP 8) Commission Member:

Timothy Higgins, Sergeant, City of Cleveland, Bureau of Community Policing

Black Shield Police Association Commission Member:

Detective Lynn Hampton, Cleveland Division of Police, Personnel Department and President of the Black Shield Police Association

The new Commission members say they are ready to hit the ground running and bridge the gap between our police department and our community.

"Because our community is calling for it. We are answering to the community. The community has spoken," said Det. Hampton.

Shaker Heights music teacher and Tremont resident Mario Clopton says he likes the makeup of the Commission.

Case Western Reserve University law student Amanda King got involved because she wants to advocate for kids like Tamir Rice.

"To see the discouraging nature, fear of the police and not feeling safe, I want to be an advocate for them and also be a person to provide resources for the police," King said.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says he wants to see the Commission take advantage of positive momentum.

"We saw it this weekend. People are actually coming forward and helping us solve these crimes," he said.

"The appointments of the 13-member Community Police Commission is a significant step forward in improving the relationship between the community and the Cleveland Police Department. The Cleveland City Council Safety Committee looks forward to working with the new commission," said Councilman Matt Zone, chairman of the Safety Committee of the Cleveland City Council.

The Selection Panel spent 60 days vetting more than 190 applicants for the Commission.

Members of the Selection Panel:

Eugenia Cash, Chair, Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County

Gabriella Celeste, Director, Case Western Reserve University Schubert Center for Child Studies

Rev. Dr. Jawanza Colvin, Pastor, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church

Colleen M. Cotter Esq., Executive Director, Legal Aid Society, Co-Chair

Anita Gray, Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League

Phyllis Seven Harris, Executive Director, LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland

Dr. Alex Johnson, President, Cuyahoga Community College, Co-Chair

Ronald B. Richard, President/CEO, The Cleveland Foundation

Victor A. Ruiz, Executive Director, Esperanza Inc.

Timothy L. Tramble, Executive Director, Burten, Bell, Carr Development Corporation

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.