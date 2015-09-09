Crocker Park tour reveals unique features amid construction

One of the apartments featured a garage door that can be opened or closed. (Source: WOIO)

Phrase three of construction at Crocker Park is expected to wrap up this fall. Organizers gave a tour on Wednesday, providing updates on retailer openings and showing model units at both Hyatt Place and Ovation, Crocker Park's newest phase of luxury apartments.

One of the apartments featured a garage door as a room divider that can be opened to let in light or closed for privacy.

"We moved the one [bedroom] off of the exterior wall and opened up the exterior wall to the place where you spend most of your time," explained Bob Stark, one of the developers of Crocker Park.

Stark, of Stark Enterprises, led the tour, showcasing the latest developments of construction. Stark also saw what some of the new apartments would look like for the first time. There will be more than 300 new units available eventually, including studios, along with one, two and three-bedroom spaces.

The road and buildings that lead to American Greetings' new creative studios is all part of a $400 million expansion. More than 1 million square feet of additional development, including its world headquarters, will staff 2,000 employees.

When the project is complete, there will be 250,000 new square feet of retail, a Hyatt Place Hotel and a one of a kind Market Square and Crocker Commons, set to be a community entertainment and gathering area. New coming attractions include Michael Kors, Sur la table, Lululemon Athletica and Homage.

Much of phase three should be complete by Thanksgiving.

"I think it's exceeded our expectations," said Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough. "I think it's really blossomed into something that everybody wants to be at, or shop at, or visit."

