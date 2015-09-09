UA protesters continue to question administration

Many people are outraged over $950,000 in renovations to University of Akron President Scott Scarborough's university-owned home.

Concerns over the cost of renovating U of A president's residence (Source: WOIO)

Concern over renovation costs at University of Akron president's home

Students will return to a very different campus at the University of Akron on Aug. 31 after cuts made by the president, who is starting a three-year plan to shave $40 million off the budget.

Things remain tense on the University of Akron campus after the university recently made impacting financial decisions. Now students and staff want answers about the decisions that are being made.

Group of students rally against changes at UA (Source: WOIO)

A group of about 30 people held a rally at the University of Akron Wednesday.

Their message was loud and clear: they want answers.

They question why the administration allowed nearly $1 million worth of renovations at President Scott Scarborough's university home, but then slashed the baseball program and 215 jobs.

The university maintains the cutbacks were made to fix $1 million financial crisis.

Sharon Lesner, a retired UA professor who taught audiology, says she is upset by the way the school is making decisions.

"I understand change is necessary, but you need to involve your stakeholders and I don't see that happening," Lesner said.

Another of the many concerns the group expressed is UA's newly-adopted tagline "polytechnic university."

In May President Scarborough announced that Akron would become "Ohio's Polytechnic University" focusing on science and technology.

Those who disagree with this change, like UA alum Thomas Guarino, say that the name excludes the other areas that the university has to offer.

"I think that's disrespectful to so many other departments here," Guarino said.

The group says they're focused on what's best for students.

Love Markel, a senior Anthropology major, says many of her classmates are not aware of the issues that affect them.

"Right now it's more of the community and faculty members holding the rallies," Markel said. "There's not a large group that's dedicated to getting the students aware, but that will change"

