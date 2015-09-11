Freshmen class reflects on 9/11

Americans will never forget what happened in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001. But children who weren't alive then can still learn something from the tragedy today.

Like many people, Brad Negulescu remembers where he was when he found out about the Sept. 11 attacks.



"I was 18 years old in college. I wanted to be a radio DJ, but watching people jump from the World Trade Center really affected me emotionally," Negulescu said.



Negulescu now teaches social studies at St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland. His 14-year-old students have never known an America before 9/11, or a world without the fear of terrorism.



Mira Earhart was born on Sept. 12 and although she was aware of the attacks, she’s still learning.



"I never knew that more than one plane was aiming for them,” said Earhart.



Linda Kee's mother was pregnant with her as she watched news coverage of the events.



"It's emotional. It's not just facts, like other classes," Kee said about her school lesson.



For two days, students decorated the school's lawn with 200 flags before ending with a prayer.



"For them to go and put flags out, it’s something they can tell their children and grandchildren about," said Negulescu.



As bold as the stars and stripes, it's clear that this is a lesson they will never forget.



"I'm gonna try not to take things for gr anted now that I know how much the United States has sacrificed. I will try to remember this day forever," said Earhart.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.