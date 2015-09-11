Students defy the odds with college acceptance

NEO Prep seniors defy the odds against them (Source: WOIO)

Some local students are defying all the odds against them and moving onward and upward.

Tashira Ware is a product of a single-parent home. She studied alone while her mother worked long hours.

Now, it's paying off and Tashira is defying statistics.

One-third of the senior class at Northeast Ohio College Prep School has been accepted into Cleveland State University based on their ACT scores and grades.

"Cleveland State is just a great opportunity that I have right now," said Kenidie Gramajo.

"We expect to see accomplishments from a school that’s been around for 20 years, but a school that’s been around five years, this is a big deal for us," said guidance counselor Germaine Maduro.

NEO College Prep is a public charter school located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.

Its mission is to prepare students to graduate from four-year universities.

Almost 70 percent of the students are African American, a demographic whose test scores ranked as one of the lowest in 2014, according to an annual report.

But some of these students even scored above the national average.

"That’s great especially coming from some of the neighborhoods our kids are coming from," said Maduro.

Tashira is one of five classmates accepted to Bowling Green State University.

"My ultimate goal is to be a professor of a liberal arts college," Tashira said.

Their next big hurdle will be to earn a degree. It's a challenge they have eagerly accepted.

