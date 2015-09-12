Race for the Cure raising thousands in the fight against breast cancer

Race for the Cure is more than a fund raiser, it brings people together (Source: WOIO)

The Susan G. Komen Cleveland Race for the Cure is about so much more than breast cancer awareness now.

It's about survivorship and celebration.

And the funds raised through Saturday's efforts mean the Komen organization can keep fighting the good fight against the disease.

"I'm part of a community now. It’s nice to feel the love," said survivor Mo Frey.

"This is our New Year’s Day. It's a celebration, but it's also our biggest fundraiser so it’s essential that we get folks to come out and support the cause. This is how we make our gr ants to the community those organizations that are helping people who need it them," said Executive Director Sean Shacklett.

Several of this year's largest fund raisers are first-time teams, like Team Mo which raised nearly $6,000.

"Mo has been doing everything for all these people for all these years. When we heard she has breast cancer we wanted to do something to give back to her, and show her that she's got all the support in the world," said participant Patti Sulik.

"We wanted to circle her up with a bunch of love and support for all she's done for us," said Team Mo Captain Jodi McCue.

Team Karen came about 45 people deep to show their survivor why they run.

"It's a very emotional day. For 15 years, I've been coming up here. It feels good to be here," said survivor Karen Stewart.

And Team 19 represents all walks of life and all stages of survival.

"I just had a mammogram and it came out ok, so I'm here to support my mom and his grandmother who's no longer with us,” said Dolores Dean.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.